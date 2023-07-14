Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club©GettyImages
EUROTRIP

Shakira’s hot girl summer continues! The singer is all smiles at Wimbledon with her friends

The singer is having a blast in Englad

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Shakira is enjoying her summer in Englad! The Colombian superstar has been making headlines all week with fun activities, male friendships, and new music. Last night she was in the stands with her friends at Wimbledon, in London, one of the most prestigious and historic tennis tournaments.

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club©GettyImages
The mother of 2 has had a summer full of fun

Shakira and her friends were all smiles, and giggles as they watched the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.


Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club©GettyImages
The hitmaker was all smiles as she gossiped with her friends

We will have to wait and see if Shakira stays in London until Sunday for the finals, where Alcaraz will face Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic 3.6-3.6-3.


Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2023 - Day 12©GettyImages
Shakira wore blue and bold sunglasses

The “Waka Waka” singer, who said her dream is to make more schools, looked preppy and chic with maxi glasses with blue frames. Per HOLA!, on Thursday night, Shakira was one of the stars who attended a fashion magazine’s party at the Chiltern Firehouse, an exclusive hotel in London.

SHAKI’S HOT GIRL SUMMER

Shakira has been making the most of her time, enjoying dinner with NBA player Jimmy Butler the night before.

According to the Daily Mail, they arrived at the Novikov restaurant separately and a few minutes apart. They entered at approximately 10 p.m. and left at 1:30 p.m. leaving in different cars.

A source recently told Us Weekly their relationship is very new, but they have been out a few times. “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” a source said.

The insider added that 13 year age gap “doesn’t bother” Shakira, 46. “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” they said of the 33 year-old.

The mother of 2 has also been working on new music, recently getting in the studio with producers Alexander Castillo and Ruffy Duffy.

