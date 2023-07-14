The Wales children made a surprise appearance on Friday! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to the first day of the 2023 Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.

“A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather ☔️ Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew,” the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote alongside photos from the family of five’s visit, adding, “And congratulations to the brilliant winners of the Road to RIAT competition on designing a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF. ✈️.”

Prince William and Catherine’s children are currently on summer break from their school, Lambrook School, until Sept. 6. The outing on July 14 wasn’t the first time George has attended the air show. The Prince, who turns 10 on July 22, joined his mom and dad at the Royal International Air Tattoo back in 2016.

