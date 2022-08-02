Princess Charlotte reveals her favorite sport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, is a fan of gymnastics. During her first solo engagement with her parents on Tuesday﻿, the seven-year-old Princess revealed that gymnastics is her favorite sport.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlotte watched Artistic Gymnastics with her mom and dad during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kate was overheard saying that her daughter “spends most of her time upside down” doing “handstands, or cartwheels.”

Charlotte was able to watch artistic gymnastics with her mom and dad at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2. Prince Louis and Prince George’s sister could not contain her excitement as she watched the sport in between her parents.

©Getty Images



The outing on Aug. 2 marked Princess Charlotte’s first solo engagement with her parents

In addition to gymnastics, it was revealed on Tuesday that Charlotte likes archery. Paralympic gold medallist Danielle Brown, who led a mentoring session at SportsAid House—which the Cambridges visited—tweeted: “A wonderful afternoon meeting the patron of @TeamSportsAid. Great to talk about the mentoring program, and I discovered that Princess Charlotte likes archery 🏹.”

The Duke and Duchess’ daughter also enjoys soccer. William has previously said that Charlotte is a “budding star for the future.”

On Sunday, the royal father-daughter duo wished the England women’s national football team good luck in the UEFA Women’s EURO final. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” William said in a video message. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.” Charlotte added, “Good luck. I hope you win. Bye!”