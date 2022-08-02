Fun fact about Princess Charlotte revealed during her first solo engagement with parents

Soccer isn’t the only sport that Princess Charlotte is interested in! As it turns out, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s seven-year-old daughter likes archery. Paralympic gold medallist Danielle Brown, who led a mentoring session at SportsAid House on Tuesday, shared the fun fact about the young royal on Twitter.

The Duchess, Duke and Princess Charlotte, accompanied by @TJL1967, are joining a series of interactive workshops at SportsAid House. They are meeting powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21, in a mentoring session led by @Sarah_Winckless and @DaniBrownMBE! pic.twitter.com/L56U4Fd3xr — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) August 2, 2022

“A wonderful afternoon meeting the patron of @TeamSportsAid. Great to talk about the mentoring program, and I discovered that Princess Charlotte likes archery 🏹,” Danielle tweeted.

Kate, who has been patron of SportsAid since 2013, visited SportsAid House on Aug. 2 with Prince William and Charlotte. During their visit, the Duke, the Duchess and Princess joined a series of interactive workshops, and Charlotte updated Team England’s medal board.

Princess Charlotte attended the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 with her mom and dad

The outing on Tuesday marked Charlotte’s first solo engagement with her parents. The three Cambridges joined Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch swimming events. Charlotte, who was dressed in a nautical striped dress and sporting braided pigtails, was seen giving her dad a thumbs up and making adorable faces while at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Charlotte showed her support for another sport over the weekend. On Sunday, the Princess rooted for the England women’s national football team. The Princess recorded a special video message with her dad to wish the Lionesses good luck in the UEFA Women’s EURO final.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” the Duke, who is president of the Football Association, said in the video. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.” Charlotte added, “Good luck. I hope you win. Bye!”