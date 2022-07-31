Prince William records video message with Princess Charlotte: Watch

Princess Charlotte is rooting for the Lionesses! The seven-year-old royal recorded a special video message with her father Prince William on Sunday to wish the England women’s national football team good luck in the UEFA Women’s EURO final.

©The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William and Princess Charlotte wished the Lionesses good luck in a video shared on July 31

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, said in the video. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.”

“Good luck. I hope you win. Bye!” Charlotte said as she waved at the camera.

The adorable father-daughter duo coordinated in shades of blue for the video. The Lionesses’ Instagram account reacted to the message commenting, “Thank you so much! 😊.”

Last month, Prince William delivered a message from his daughter to the Lionesses. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, ‘Please tell them that,’” the Duke told the team. He added, “Budding star for the future.”

At the time, Prince William was presented with jerseys for all three of his kids: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis. Sharing photos from the engagement at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote: “Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.”

“A major tournament on home soil is an exciting prospect and it’s clear the players are looking forward to the opportunity to show what they can do,” the caption continued. “This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity. With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!”