Prince William delivers message from daughter Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte had her father deliver a message to the Lionesses. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, visited the England women’s national soccer team on Wednesday at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent﻿.

During the outing, the Duke of Cambridge delivered a message from his seven-year-old daughter. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, ‘Please tell them that,’” William told the team.

The proud dad added, “Budding star for the future.”

William﻿ was presented with jerseys for his and the Duchess of Cambridge’s three children—Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis—featuring their names and their respective ages as their jersey numbers.

“Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. A major tournament on home soil is an exciting prospect and it’s clear the players are looking forward to the opportunity to show what they can do,” the Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote alongside photos from the engagement.

“This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity. With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!” the caption continued.

William, an avid soccer fan, has spoken about his kids playing the sport in the past. Back in 2019, Diana Award recipient Olivia Hancock shared, “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you.’” Olivia revealed that William told his eldest son: “George, Charlotte could be as good as you.’”