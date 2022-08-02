Princess Charlotte enjoyed quality time with her mom and dad on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seven-year-old daughter to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games﻿. The outing marked Charlotte’s first solo outing with her parents. Prince William, Kate and Charlotte joined the Wessex family ﻿at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch swimming events. The three Cambridges also attended a hockey match at the University of Birmingham.

“Brilliant seeing athletes from all over the Commonwealth performing swimmingly at @BirminghamCG22 today 🏊‍♂️🏑,” the Cambridges’ Twitter account tweeted.

