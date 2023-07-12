Michael Jordan Yvette Prieto©GrosbyGroup
Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto enjoy romantic boat ride in Italy: See pics

The pair were spotted last week aboard a luxury yacht with their 9-year-old twin daughters.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto are making the most out of their romantic vacation in Europe. The celebrity couple was spotted in Italy together, having a casual conversation and enjoying a boat ride while on the island of Capri on Tuesday.

The NBA star was photographed relaxing and smoking a cigar, sporting a black T-shirt and gray shorts. He completed the look with white sneakers, a black hat, and matching sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Cuban-American model went for a more colorful ensemble, which included a silk beach button-up shirt with an intricate purple and yellow pattern and matching shorts. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.


Their recent outing comes after the sportsman commented on the new relationship between his 32-year-old son Marcus Jordan, and his new girlfriend, 49-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen, which seems to have caused some controversy.

Michael and Yvette are known for keeping their personal life private, however, they were spotted last week aboard a luxury yacht with their 9-year-old twin daughters. Fans of the athlete know that the couple are very protective of their twins Ysabel and Victoria, and have yet to post photos with them on social media, as they prefer to keep them away from the public eye and the media attention.

During their family outing, the pair wore matching all-white ensembles, with Michael sporting a white cap and sunglasses. The twins wore colorful dresses and seemed happy to join their parents on the boat ride as they vacationed on the island of Sicily.

