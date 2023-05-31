Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan was a ‘horrible player’

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six basketball championships together with the Chicago Bulls, having a partnership that’s remembered as one of the sport’s greatest. In a new interview, Pippen had some surprising things to say about Jordan and his career.

Jordan and Pippen playing for the Bulls

In an appearance on “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast, Pippen was asked about the best basketball player of all time, granting the title to LeBron James, saying that he was “the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball.” ”There’s no comparison to him, none.“

When speaking about Jordan, he said, “I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots.“

“All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”

Pippen and Jordan’s partnership is explored in the documentary “The Last Dance,” which explores Jordan’s career and legacy. In it, Jordan said that he considered Pippen his “best teammate” of all time. “Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen,“ he said.

Following his comments on the podcast, Pippen shared an Instagram post where he congratulated himself and his career, and appeared to double down on his criticism of Jordan. “From humble beginnings to 6 championships, 2 gold medals, Hall of Fame, and leading the Bulls franchise with the most playoff wins. Here’s to the unsung heroes… Cheers!” he wrote.

