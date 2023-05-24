Michael Jordan adds new ‘hypercar’ to his collection

Michael Jordan is an avid car collector. The retired NBA superstar is known for his enjoyment of high-end vehicles, with his collection made up of super fast and custom-made cars. He recently purchased a new “hypercar,” custom-made for him by John Hennessey, a specialty car maker.

The acquisition was shared on Instagram, with Hennessey’s official account showing a photo of Jordan and the new vehicle. “Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend,” reads the caption. The account also shared a photo of the crew who worked on the vehicle, which appears in the foreground of the photo under a black covering.

“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar,” said Hennessey back when the car was announced. “Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof—it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

It appears Jordan paid $3.5 million for the car, which is one out of 30 that were originally made, driving faster than 300 mph. The vehicle is a two-seater that was made in Texas and joins Jordan’s ample collection of limited edition vehicles.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...