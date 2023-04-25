Michael Jordan, the NBA legend, and Yvette Prieto, the Cuban model, fell in love and tied the knot in 2013 after being in long-term relationships. Since then, the power couple has been happily married for ten years and has two twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria.

Although they have made some public appearances, they have mostly kept their personal lives private, adding to the intrigue and inspiration of their relationship for many of Jordan’s fans. Despite being one of the most famous couples in the world, their love story remains a mystery, making it all the more fascinating to those who admire them.

To catch a glimpse of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto’s long-lasting relationship, we have compiled some photos of the couple together throughout the years below.