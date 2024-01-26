Will Michael Jordan be Marcus’ best man when he marries Larsa Pippen?

Details continue to emerge about Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 49, relationship, and a wedding is on the horizon. The couple is currently in Paris and were spotted with Hermes goodies after a day of shopping. But they aren’t just shopping for luxury goods. Marcus revealed earlier this month they’ve been shopping for engagement rings.



©Getty



The couple enjoyed luxury shopping in Paris on January 22

The son of Michael Jordan and the Real Housewives of Miami star revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen they’ve been “looking at rings.” “We’ve been shopping. We’ve been ruling out certain stones, and we’re heading in that direction. I would say it’s in the works,” Marcus said.

“I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us,” Larsa said confidently. She also confirmed that he’d given her a promise ring. The couple has been dating since last January.

In October, while talking to Pablo Finds Out, he told the host the wedding was “in the works,” and although they don’t have a date, they were already talking about locations and party size. But he made it clear, “It’ll happen.”

Marcus wants Michael Jordan to be his best man

There has been mixed information on whether or not Michael approves of the relationship. With a 17-year age gap and years of history with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scott Pippen, Michael told TMZ in July, “NO!” When paparazzi asked if he approved of the relationship.

But it’s not the story Marcus and Larsa are telling. “My father is super supportive of whoever I date. He’s never really been involved in my personal life to that degree. But he wants to see me happy, and so he supports it,” Marcus said in the episode.

Only the family knows what happening behind the scenes, but when they do get married, Marcus wants to see Michael standing next to him as his best man.



©GettyImages



Michael and Larsa’s ex husband Scottie

In October, while talking to Pablo Finds Out, when asked if he wanted his dad to give a toast at the wedding, Marcus responded, “I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it.



The couple is also deciding if the wedding will air on RHOM. He pointed out that the Jordan family is very private, so ideally they would do something private, with a more public affair after.

