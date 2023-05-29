Michael Jordan is without a doubt one of the most talented and influential athletes. And while many are aware of his incredible achievements throughout his career, the basketball star and businessman prefers to keep his personal life private.

The 60-year-old icon married Juanita Vanoy in 1989 and divorced in 2006 after 17 years. The former couple welcomed 30-year-old Jasmine, 32-year-old Marcus, and 34-year-old Jeffrey. Jordan went on to marry Yvette Prieto in 2013, and the pair welcomed their 9-year-old twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel.