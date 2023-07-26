Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto swim in the ocean and relax aboard luxury yacht in France

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto continue their vacation in Europe. The celebrity couple have been spotted going on multiple romantic outings, as well as enjoying some quality family time with their twin daughters. This time the pair were photographed during their adventure in France, as they swam off the coast of Villefranche-sur-Mer.

They were also joined by some of their friends, with Yvette wearing a yellow bikini, sun-tanning and enjoying the warm weather before jumping to the ocean for a swim. Michael was all smiles looking at his wife and having a casual conversation with her.

The model and the NBA star looked very playful, with Michael jumping into the ocean and coming back for Yvette before handing her a towel. Michael wore black and white shorts, paired with a black shirt and a matching hat, accessorizing his look with black sunglasses.

The pair were spotted earlier this month enjoying a boat ride in Italy with their 9-year-old daughters Victoria and Ysabel. They also took some time to meet some friends in Capri during their Mediterranean getaway, catching up with Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis, and their wives.

©Magic Johnson





Johnson shared a group photo on his Twitter account, sharing details about their dining experience at the restaurant. “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” he wrote. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”