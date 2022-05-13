Michael Jordan makes rare appearance with wife Yvette Prieto at Formula 1 in Miami

Michael Jordan isn’t one to step out for the sake of stepping out, so when he’s in the mix, you know it’s a special occassion.

The Chicago Bulls legend made his way to Miami over the weekend to attend the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. With his wife, Yvette Prieto, by his side, the couple took the star-studded event by storm, being swarmed by huge groups of fans with every move they made.

On Sunday, Jordan kept things cool in a white button-down shirt. He paired the long-sleeve with green linen pants for a pop of color, completing the look with white sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses.

Prieto matched her husband’s vibe with an equally simple look, though she rocked a few peices that made her outfit stand out. Yvette looked sleek in a simple white tank top, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers. She kept the monochromatic look going with some Bottega Veneta’s Mesh High Heel Sandals, only slighty veering from her white-on-white ensemble with a cream handbag.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly got to have finner with the basketball legend, someone he’s called a childhood hero.

“Well, it was by far the best dinner I ever had really,” Gasly told reporters in Florida, according to Yahoo! Sports. “Honestly, super, super-inspiring...Really special evening, just to learn, you know, like the experience and to be able to hear from such a successful guy.”

He continued, “I don’t think there was anyone else that inspired me more since I was a kid. And yeah, it was very, very special.”

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. This year’s edition has drawn quite the celebrity crowd, with everyone from Bad Bunny and Maluma, to Mila Kunis and Michelle Obama being spotted at the event.