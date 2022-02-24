Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman reunite at NBA Top 75 event

Even though Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman had their fair share of conflict during their time in the NBA, the pair grew to love one another--and still do, to this day.

Both Chicago Bulls legends were in attendance at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, where the 75 greatest players of all time gathered to be honored by the NBA. Though it was initially reported that Jordan couldn’t attend the event because he was at the Daytona 500, he ended up making it and receiving the biggest ovation of the night.

During his time on the big stage, MJ reunited with his former teammate Dennis Rodman.

“What up, boy?... Man, I can’t complain,” Jordan was heard telling Rodman. “When you gonna come and hang out with me? Come on, man, come hang out with me. You know I miss ya.”

That sweet moment was one of the most memorable of the night, though there were also some negatives. Some players couldn’t make it to the event, including Scottie Pippen, who played with Jordan and Rodman from 1996 through 1998. According to rumors, Pippen decided to skip the event simply to avoid facing MJ.

Still, knowing Rodman and Jordan are friends all these years later is a breath of fresh air for many fans. The duo never had a great friendship off the court, so watching a 59-year-old MJ asking a 60-year-old Rodman to hang out is something special.

Dennis Rodman has a lot to be proud of these days. On top of being named one of the 75 greatest NBA players of all time, his daughter is making a mark of her own. After surprising the world by playing professional soccer without any college experience, Trinity Rodman made history by signing the richest deal in NWSL history.

Clearly, sports is in their blood.