Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto stuns in a green bikini while vacationing in Mexico

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto know how important a good family vacation is. The couple recently headed on a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, and they soaked up the sun in a luxurious villa. In photos captured by paparazzi, Prieto looked stunning and ready for summer as she showcased her impressive physique and toned abs.

Jordan and Prieto appreciate their privacy, so there are not many details about who was on the family vacation, but the couple shares twins and Ysabel and Victoria, who they have kept out of the limelight. Jordan also has three children from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy: Jeffrey Michael Jordan, Marcus James Jordan, and Jasmine Mickael Jordan.

The couple made headlines recently for their rare public appearance at the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. They were swarmed by fans the entire occasion, which is probably one of the reasons they enjoy their privacy.

Jordan and the Cuban model’s love goes all the way back to 2008. According to reports they met at a nightclub in Miami after the athlete was captivated by her dancing. They got engaged in 2011 and had a luxurious wedding in Palm Beach, FL that is rumored to have cost $10 million.