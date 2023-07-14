Shakira reveals people advised her not to release her record-breaking ‘Vol. 53’

During an interview on Univision’s “Primer Impacto” news show, Shakira opened up about her new life as a single woman, her music, and her experiences living in Miami. The Colombian superstar, who recently attended Paris Haute Couture Week, spoke with Alejandra Espinoza about her influential role in the music industry.

Shakira is known for her emotionally-charged lyrics and universal appeal, which have touched the hearts of millions worldwide. But recently, she has been in the headlines for her musical talent and her personal life.

Her separation from Gerard Piqué and move from Barcelona to Miami have been well-documented, as she sought to refresh after enduring numerous hardships, including her father’s health complications.

Shakira and Espinoza discussed various aspects of the singer’s career and her profound influence on others. “It’s an immense responsibility, akin to a duty, a calling that I cannot escape or avoid,” she confided on the widely-watched tv show

She even revealed that people advised her not to release her record-breaking tune, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,’ but Shakira believes that freedom of speech is non-negotiable. This venture was rife with subtle allusions to her past and thinly veiled references to Clara Chía, the current partner of her former flame.

The global icon revealed that people cautioned her against releasing the song as they believed it would ignite controversy. “‘Don’t release that song you’re thinking of,’ ‘Shakira, change the lyrics,’” were some cautionary comments she received.

Nevertheless, Shakira unabashedly admitted that she never anticipated this song’s overwhelming success, labeling it “truly emblematic.”

Furthermore, she asserted that such concerns did not deter her from sharing the song, as music has become her primary means of articulating her innermost emotions. “No, I’m not an ambassador for the United Nations or a civil servant. I am an artist, and I must genuinely express myself.”