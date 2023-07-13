OMG

Shakira, Bad Bunny, and Maluma may possibly perform at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut game

This lineup would be awesome!

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Lionel Messi is making his debut for Inter Miami on July 16, and if you are a soccer fan, you know why this is a big deal. It’s going to be a huge day for Major League Soccer, with all eyes on the field as Messi competes in his Inter Miami jersey for the first time.

Boca Juniors v Argentina - Farewell match©GettyImages
Messi played his last game with Paris Saint-Germain on June 3rd

With that being said, huge names are rumored for musical performances. Shakira, Bad Bunny, and Maluma are all rumored to take the stage.

Inter Miami CF has promised a “big presentation” at the event this Sunday saying a statement that fans “will be able to enjoy a night of entertainment, on-field speeches, and more!”

On January 11, Franco Panizo, the founder of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami (Inter Miami CF), shared a tweet saying, “It’s Going To Be A Party!”

According to Panizo, he was hearing Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Maluma are “some of the artist’s Inter Miami is trying to line up for Lionel Messi’s official presentation on Sunday.”


RELATED:

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto enjoy romantic boat ride in Italy: See pics

Prince Albert of Monaco attends Wimbledon with family member

Celia Cruz Tribute: Woodlawn Cemetery honors the iconic singer on the 20th anniversary of her passing


It all seemed like rumors, but a couple of hours later, ESPN reporter Ricardo Mayorga, seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter. “[Inter Miami CF] will throw a spectacular party to present the best in history,” he wrote in Spanish.



Messi played his last game with Paris Saint-Germain on June 3rd, 2023, which ended in defeat. As a free agent, there were rumors he may take an over $1 billion offer to play for Saudi Arabia.

But the talented and sought-after soccer player took a 2½-year deal with Inter Miami reportedly, “worth up to $150 million total from his salary, signing bonus, and equity in the team,” per Sportico.

When he announced his intention to join Inter Miami, the MLS welcomed him with open arms saying, “We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer.”

Related Video:

Olivia Rodrigo's new album: Everything you need to know

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more