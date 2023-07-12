Prince Albert of Monaco attends Wimbledon with family member

Prince Albert of Monaco attended day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Grace Kelly’s 65-year-old son was seen sitting in the Royal Box on Wednesday. The royal was accompanied by Melanie-Antoinette de Massy, daughter of Albert’s late first cousin Elizabeth-Ann Noghès, Baroness of Massy.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert of Monaco attended Wimbledon on July 12 with Melanie-Antoinette de Massy

Princess Charlene’s husband, who was dressed in a jacket and tie, was pictured wearing a Panama hat as he watched the women’s singles quarterfinal match. Also in the Royal Box on July 12 was Queen Camilla. Ian Hewitt, chairman of the Wimbledon Foundation and vice chairman of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, sat between Her Majesty and the Monégasque Prince.

©Getty Images



The Prince was seated in the Royal Box, along with Queen Camilla

Since 1922, the Royal Box at Wimbledon has “been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon.” Per the Wimbledon website, “British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.”

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark made an appearance in the Royal Box on Monday. The future King also dropped by tennis player Holger Rune’s training session prior to his match.

The ladies’ singles final is scheduled for Saturday and the gentlemen’s singles final for Sunday. Back in March, the Daily Express reported that the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is expected to continue her duty of presenting the Wimbledon trophy this year.