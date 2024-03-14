Prince Albert celebrates his birthday with Princess Charlene, their twins and a massive cake!

Happy birthday, Prince Albert! The Monegasque royal turned 66 on Thursday, March 14. Albert celebrated his special day with his wife Princess Charlene and their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Prince’s Palace of Monaco released a video from the festivities, which included a huge multi-tiered cake and well-wishers, who serenaded the Prince. “Happy birthday to H.S.H. Prince Albert II,” the message alongside the video reads.

Albert and Charlene were filmed greeting the crowds outside of the palace with Gabriella and Jacques. In pictures published by New My Royals, Albert was photographed ﻿sweetly planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek.

Over on Instagram, the palace shared a carousel of photos from the Prince’s birthday, including a picture of the royal family featuring Albert’ sisters, nieces, nephews and their respective significant others.

Albert was born in 1958 to Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace. He is Grace Kelly’s second child and only son.

Albert succeeded his father after his death in 2005. Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie’s brother has been married to Charlene since 2011. In addition to Jacques and Gabriella, Albert is also a father to daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 32, whom he shares with Tamara Rotolo, and son Alexandre Grimaldi, 20, whom he shares with Nicole Coste.