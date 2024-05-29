Prince Albert’s son Alexandre makes appearance at Monaco Grand Prix with family member

Members of Prince Albert’s family were out in full force for the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, including the Sovereign Prince’s eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi.

©GrosbyGroup



Prince Albert’s son Alexandre and niece Camille attended the Grand Prix on May 25

The 20 year old stepped out on May 25 for the racing event, where he was joined by his cousin Camille Gottlieb, whose mother Princess Stephanie of Monaco is Alexandre’s godmother. Speaking to Tatler last year about his aunt Stephanie, Alexandre said: “She’s a lot of fun: very funny, very down to earth,” adding, “I am quite close to her. In the past few years, we’ve had dinners and lunches together to celebrate my birthday with my cousins. She’s been there for me as a godmother and an aunt.”

©Grosby Group



Tatiana, Beatrice, Charlotte and Camille posed for a group shot on May 25

Alexandre and Camille’s older cousin Charlotte Casiraghi also made an appearance at the Grand Prix on Saturday, along with her sisters-in-law Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi.

©Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic



Prince Albert’s eldest son was back at the Circuit de Monaco on May 26

Alexandre was back at the track on Sunday, as were several of his relatives. Prince Albert attended the race on May 26, accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene and their nine-year-old son, Prince Jacques. Other family members in attendance included Charlotte Casiraghi and her son Raphaël Elmaleh, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, and Pauline Ducruet.

©WireImage



Members of Prince Albert’s family gathered on stage following Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc’s win

Alexandre is the son of Prince Albert and Nicole Coste. In Tatler’s December 2023 issue, Alexandre opened up about the “good relationship” he has with his father. “With my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more,” he shared. “During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship.”