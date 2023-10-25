Prince Albert’s son is moving to the United States—Find out where!

Prince Albert’s oldest son is heading to the states. In a new interview with Tatler, Alexandre Grimaldi—who is the son of Monaco’s Prince Albert and Nicole Coste—revealed that he plans on moving to New York in January.

“I feel I’ve outgrown [London]. Coming to New York is better for me to grow as a person, to be independent. This is the first time I’m moving out by myself,” he said.

“My mum understands that it’s necessary. Even though I’m her last child and she has that feeling that the last one’s leaving, she understands that it’s important for me to be independent,” Alexandre continued.

©Gotham/GC Images



Prince Albert of Monaco’s eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi, is moving to New York in 2024

Grace Kelly’s 20-year-old grandson plans on attending either NYU or Fordham to study business or international relations. A special girl in his life is also heading to New York. “It’s going very well,” he said of the unnamed girl. “We met in Monaco, I’m moving to New York, she’s already moving to New York.”

During the interview, Alexandre also spoke about the “good relationship” he has with his father, Prince Albert. “With my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more,” he shared. “During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship.”

Albert, who married Princess Charlene in 2011, acknowledged in 2005 that he had fathered a son with Nicole. The Prince is also a father to Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31, and eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Albert shares his youngest son and youngest daughter with his wife Charlene.