Alexandre Grimaldi celebrates milestone birthday with dad Prince Albert and sister Jazmin©Foc Kan/FilmMagic
ROYAL NEWS

Alexandre Grimaldi celebrates milestone birthday with dad Prince Albert and sister Jazmin

The royal’s eldest son turned 20 on August 24, 2023

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Prince Albert of Monaco was on hand for his son Alexandre Grimaldi’s 20th birthday celebration! The royal, 65, was pictured sitting next to his eldest son in a photo shared by Alexandre’s mother, Nicole Coste, on Friday, Aug, 25.

RELATED:

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert enjoy summer holiday with their twins

Albert’s 31-year-old daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, was seated at the outdoors table across from her father. Nicole also shared a picture of her son’s birthday cake. Alongside the photos, she wrote: “Happy birthday Alexandre ♥️.”

Jazmin, whose mother is Tamara Rotolo, took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her half-brother’s birthday cake. In addition to Alexandre and Jazmin, Prince Albert is a father to eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom he shares with his wife Princess Charlene.


Albert, who married Charlene in 2011, acknowledged in 2005 that he had fathered a son with Nicole. Ahead of Alexandre’s milestone birthday this year, the Prince’s son spoke with Point de Vue about his surname Grimaldi. “My father’s name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name. I would have been called Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!” Alexandre told Point de Vue (via HELLO!). “Besides, I never called myself Coste or Coste-Grimaldi. On no ID, at school or on my diplomas. Those who call me that have a malicious attitude.”

“Nor am I ‘illegitimate’ since when I was born, neither of my parents was in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word is insulting!” Alexandre continued. “I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one’s father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to.”

Related Video:

Meet the baker who creates cakes for the Royal family

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more