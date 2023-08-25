Princess Charlene and Prince Albert pictured on summer holiday with their twins

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco enjoyed a getaway with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, this summer. The Mail Online published photos of the royals soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean.

According to the outlet, the images were taken earlier this month. Albert was photographed in one picture with his arm sweetly wrapped around his wife and kayaking by himself in another. Charlene and her husband, who celebrated 12 years of marriage in July, were also pictured sitting next to each other on a beach.

The royal family is said to have spent their summer holiday on a yacht owned by Kazakh businessman Bulat Utemuratov.

©Getty Images



The royals (pictured in May 2023) enjoyed a holiday in the Mediterranean this summer

New My Royals also shared photos from the royals’ vacation in Corsica, including a picture of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on board a yacht and one of Charlene paddleboarding with her eight-year-old twins.

The photos were published amid rumors that Charlene is “living in Switzerland” and only sees Prince Albert by appointment. In March, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco shut down a report claiming that Grace Kelly’s son and his wife were separating. At the time, the head of Prince Albert’s press office said “this is not journalism. I deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté,” adding that the rumors were “totally unfounded.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are set to visit South Africa in September. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced earlier this month that the couple will attend the foundation’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge in Sun City on Sept. 16. The upcoming trip will mark Charlene’s first visit to Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that left her “grounded” in South Africa for several months in 2021.