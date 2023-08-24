Did Princess Charlene deactivate her Instagram account?

Princess Charlene of Monaco is no longer on Instagram. The royal mom of two has seemingly deactivated her personal Instagram account. The account belonging to Prince Albert’s wife, @hshprincesscharlene, now says online: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Posts on her account included photos of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In 2021, Charlene marked her and Albert’s tenth wedding anniversary with a tribute on her Instagram, and in 2022, she shared her excitement over launching her first NFT collection.

©Getty Images



Charlene’s departure from the social media platform comes amid rumors that she is “living in Switzerland” and only sees her husband by appointment. Back in March, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco shut down a report claiming that the Prince and Princess, who wed in 2011, were separating.

The head of Prince Albert’s press office said at the time “this is not journalism. I deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté,” adding that the rumors were “totally unfounded.”

It was announced earlier this month that Charlene and Albert will travel to South Africa to attend the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge in Sun City on Sept. 16.

“PCMFSA is thrilled to bring the Water Bike Challenge to South Africa and create an exciting platform for raising awareness about water safety,” Chantell Wittstock, CEO of the Foundation’s arm in South Africa, said in a previous statement.

“The event showcases our commitment to saving lives and instilling a water safety culture in our communities,” Chantell continued. “We are also deeply honoured that His and Her Serene Highnesses, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, will attend the event, supporting the Foundation’s cause.”

The upcoming trip will mark the Princess’ first visit to Africa since she contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May of 2021, which left her grounded in Africa for several months.