Grace Kelly’s lookalike granddaughter sparkles at gala with Princess Charlene

The belle of the ball! Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottliebenjoyed a night out with her uncle Prince Albertand aunt Princess Charlene of Monaco over the weekend. The trio attended the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala on Saturday, July 29.

©Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer



Prince Albert’s niece Camille Gottlieb sparkled in a deep periwinkle gown at the gala

Camille, who bears a striking resemblance to her late grandmother Princess Grace, sparkled for the occasion wearing a deep periwinkle gown and embellished cape by Zuhair Murad, according to UFO No More.

Camille is the youngest of Princess Stephanie’s three children. Prince Albert’s sister is also a mother to son Louis Ducruet and daughter Pauline Ducruet.

Camille is head of the Monegasque Red Cross’ youth department. Meanwhile, her maternal uncle is president and Princess Charlene is vice president of the Monegasque Red Cross, which ﻿was founded by Prince Albert’s great-grandfather Prince Louis II in 1948.

Princess Charlene also stunned at the gala on Saturday evening. The former Olympic swimmer was a vision in a glittering white gown. Prince Albert coordinated with his wife sporting a white jacket, which he completed with a red bow tie and matching pocket square.

©Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer



Princess Stephanie’s daughter attended the Monaco Red Cross Gala on July 29 with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

The gala was held at the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Étoiles in Monaco. The Monaco Red Cross Gala is described as “one of the most prestigious events in the Principality of Monaco.” This year’s event was hosted by Alice Taglioni and Yann-Antony Noghès, and featured a concert by Robbie Williams.