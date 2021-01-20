If there is something that characterizes the ladies of the Grimaldi family, apart from their elegance, it is their beauty. In recent years we have seen how the new generations have evolved, shaping their own style and becoming a source of inspiration for other young women. On many occasions we have talked about the classic glamor of Carlota Casiraghi or the modern touch of Pauline Ducruet, however, we must not lose sight of Camille Gottlieb. Stephanie of Mónaco’s daughter has undergone great changes in recent years and the main one has to do with her physique. In 2019 she confessed that she had lost more than 14 kilos due to a health problem and now she looks very different.