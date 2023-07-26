Prince Albert’s daughter hits the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is supporting her fellow actors!﻿ Prince Albert of Monaco’s eldest daughter has been joining the ﻿SAG-AFTRA picket lines since the strike started earlier this month.

On the first day of the strike, Jazmin posted a video, writing: “WE STAND in SOLIDARITY in UNPRECEDENTED UNITY!!! DAY 1 #sagaftrastrike #sagagtrastrong and Day 74 #wgastrong #unionstrong !!!”

She continued, “Thank you to our fearless union and @sagaftra leaders and community of fellow creatives who are rising to the occasion to fight for real and necessary change 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💥💥💥💥 I’m proud to be apart of this incredible community. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🖤🖤🖤🖤 #STRIKE #actors #power2performers #paramount.”

In another post, the 31 year old wrote, “I’m all about HOT Girl Summer but we creative beauties had to pivot to HOT Picket Summer!!!!” Jazmin was accompanied by her dog Frankie Bleu, whom she dubbed her “strike partner,” on one day of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

SAG-AFTRA—a union that represents “approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals”—issued a strike notice and order on July 13, instructing all members “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts.” The strike officially began on July 14.

Prince Albert’s daughter is an actress. Jazmin’s acting credits include Cicada and The Chelsea Cowboy. She also made an appearance in Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

During her first interview in 2015 with Harper’s Bazaar, Jazmin admitted that one of her “first and fondest memories” of her grandmother Grace Kelly was watching the Oscar winner’s 1956 film High Society. “It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I’m passionate about acting, singing, and dancing,” Jazmin shared. “I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goose-bumps moment for me.”