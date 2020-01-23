Jazmin Grimaldi has a complete hair makeover as she ditches blonde locks

The phrase ‘New Year, New You’ couldn’t be truer for Jazmin Grace Grimaldi. The 27-year-old, who is naturally blonde, underwent a major transformation and revamped her look with a striking new hairdo. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter said goodbye to her blonde locks and hello to an edgy—and brunette—hairstyle.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi debuted a new, darker hairdo

Jazmin shocked fans when she posted a photo this week looking unrecognizable with a short bob and darker hair. “Introducing the new Gretel and Hansel... considering this as our new duo name,” Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter wrote alongside the post, which featured her musician boyfriend Ian Mellencamp. In her big reveal, Jazmin also shared that celebrity hairstylist Aleksandra Sasha Nesterchuk had the honor of giving her the major makeover.

In case you’re not familiar with her work, Aleksandra has worked with countless A-listers (Alicia Vikander and Sienna Miller) and is responsible for some of the most memorable red carpet looks. She famously styled Irina Shayk’s gold-studded hairdo at the Met Gala two years ago.

If you’re a blonde that wants to take the plunge and officially have more fun (wink, wink), try John Frieda’s Brilliant Brunette Precision Foam Colour ($12.49) in chocolate brown. It features salon-quality coverage and is easy to apply at home with its game-changing foam formula that guarantees complete coverage even if you’re making the switch from blonde to brunette.



John Frieda’s Brilliant Brunette Precision Foam Colour in chocolate brown ($12.49, amazon.com) is an easy at-home kit to make the switch from blonde to brunette

This is the first and only picture Jazmin has shared with her fans of the new hairstyle, but will surely post and pose for more photos in future events. In the meantime, we’ll be here contemplating whether or not the new mullet trend is for us in 2020.

