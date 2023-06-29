Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law directed a docuseries that is heading to Netflix

Beatrice Borromeo is the director behind Netflix’s upcoming docuseries The King Who Never Was. The three-episode investigative series is set to be released in the United States on Tuesday, July 4.

The King Who Never Was explores the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, who was acquitted of the murder of a German teenager named Dirk Hamer. “A prince in exile, a top model, a gunshot in the dark that changed the lives of so many people, for generations to come. Starting with the events that happened on the tragic night of August 18, 1978 at Cavallo Island, The King Who Never Was traces the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy,” the official synopsis reads.

©Getty Images



Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Princess Caroline’s son Pierre, directed the Netflix docuseries

“As much as the judicial affair of the murder of the young Dirk Hamer is central to the prince’s life and consequently to the docuseries, episode after episode, a more intimate tale emerges of him: his troubled relationship with his parents, his love story with Marina Doria, his years working in Iran, his scandals and much more,” the synopsis continues.

Speaking to Paris Match about The King Who Never Was, the Italian-born director admitted (translated to English), “Since the day I was born, I have been hearing about this Hamer affair. Unconsciously, this shaped me: I wanted to be a journalist to fight against injustice.”

Nel 1978 l'ultimo erede al trono d'Italia Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia viene accusato e poi assolto per l'omicidio di un adolescente tedesco. Il Principe è in arrivo su Netflix il 4 luglio. pic.twitter.com/HVNl6C7E4C — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) June 15, 2023

Last year, Beatrice, who is married to Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi, opened up to Lily & Klaus about a documentary that she was directing. “I’m finally working on a project that I am very proud of. It’s a story I’ve been following for many years and so far I’m happy with how it’s coming along - we are still editing,” she said at the time.

Beatrice added, “It’s the first time I direct a big documentary and also co-produce it, so the challenge is big but also very exciting.”