Beatrice Borromeo opens up about her new project and summer routine with her kids

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo has been busy working on a new documentary that she is “very proud of.” Beatrice spoke about her project in a new interview with Lily & Klaus, which was published on July 18.

©WireImage



Beatrice Borromeo is directing and co-producing a documentary

“It’s a story I’ve been following for many years and so far I’m happy with how it’s coming along,” she said of the project. “It’s the first time I direct a big documentary and also co-produce it, so the challenge is big but also very exciting.” According to the director, the documentary should air at the beginning of next year.

Asked how she’s managed editing with her sons Francesco and Stefano at home, Beatrice replied, “I tried to work as much as possible when the kids are in school.” The mom of two’s husband Pierre Casiraghi also keeps their children occupied. Beatrice said that she’s “very lucky that their father keeps them busy with plenty of activities, but I must say quite often I work also after they are in bed so to be able to spend enough time with our children.”

©Getty Images



The director shares her sons with husband Pierre Casiraghi

The Dior ambassador told Lily & Klaus that she plans on working until “at least until the end of July,” and then, depending on how the documentary is going, will see how long of a holiday she can take. The mom of two admittedly “can’t wait to go to the seaside with” her children. “I love the summer routine with them: we swim, hike, explore, play... but they are also really into books which helps during the hottest hours of the day,” Beatrice shared.