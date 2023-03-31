Beatrice Borromeo stuns in hot pink two-piece set in Mumbai

Beatrice Borromeo painted the town pink on Thursday. The filmmaker and her husband Pierre Casiraghi stepped out in Mumbai, India for the Dior Fall 2023 show.

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law, who is a global ambassador for the fashion house, wowed wearing a Dior Pre-Fall 2023 pink silk top and matching skirt, which she teamed with Dior shoes. The mom of two completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and her hair styled up. Pierre, who is an ambassador for Dior’s menswear, looked dapper alongside his wife sporting a white collared shirt under a beige jacket.

Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Yara Shahidi and Simone Ashley were also among the fashionable guests at Thursday’s show, which was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Beatrice has previously admitted that her personal style is “very casual,” but when she feels like it, she can “play it up a little.” In a previous video for Dior’s Lady 95.22 campaign, the Dior ambassador said, “Most of the times on a daily basis, I’m very sporty. I’m very casual. But if I feel like it, I can play it up a little.”