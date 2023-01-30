Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo stars in new Dior campaign

Beatrice Borromeo is the second woman to celebrate the timeless allure of Dior’s new Lady 95.22 bag in a campaign that connects “universes, styles and generations.” The Lady 95.22 series debuted earlier this month with writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law, who is an ambassador for the fashion house, looks characteristically chic in the new campaign images wearing an all-black outfit, while carrying the sophisticated Lady 95.22 bag by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which is a reimagining of the iconic Lady Dior bag.

According to Dior, “Subtle resonances are woven, like a tribute to the special ties uniting Dior and this extraordinary ambassador. An ode-manifesto to the power of fashion as a perpetual source of inspiration and self-affirmation.”

The Lady 95.22 bag was first revealed at the Dior autumn-winter 2022-2023 ready-to-wear show. In a video for the Lady 95.22 series, Beatrice called the Lady 95.22 “very, very elegant.”

“It’s also fine to just go out for dinner with that without feeling overdressed or exaggerated. It’s very versatile as a bag,” she pointed out.