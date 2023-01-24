Beatrice Borromeo and Spanish royal family member attend Dior fashion show

Beatrice Borromeo looked très chic in Paris on Monday. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law made an appearance at the Dior Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show held at the Musée Rodin.

Beatrice, who is an ambassador for the fashion house, sat in the front row between West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler and Carla Bruni. Beatrice’s stylish outfit was from Dior’s Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 collection. The mom of two accessorized her checked tweed cape and vest with boots, a Dior hat, sunglasses and black bag.

The new couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was “inspired by the spirit and wardrobe” of Josephine Baker, per Dior.