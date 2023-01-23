Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance following pregnancy reports

Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out for the second day of the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. The 36 year old joined her aunt Princess Stephanie of Monaco, who is president of the festival, at the event on Saturday, January 21.

Charlotte and her eldest son Raphaël attended the second day of the festival on Jan. 21

Charlotte’s eldest son, Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh, as well as Stephanie’s firstborn Louis Ducruet were also in attendance.

Charlotte looked characteristically chic for the outing wearing black trousers paired with a matching turtleneck and checked coat. The Chanel ambassador’s appearance follows reports that she is expecting her third child.

Charlotte is reportedly expecting her third child

Voici magazine and Monaco Daily News reported earlier this month that Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter is expecting her second child with her husband Dimitri Rassam. Charlotte and the French film producer welcomed their first child, son Balthazar, in 2018. A source is said to have told Voici magazine that after giving birth to two boys, she “now dreams that it will be a little girl.”

Meanwhile, Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law Marie is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl. Louis and his wife joined Stephanie and Prince Albert at the festival on Jan. 20.