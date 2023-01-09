Charlotte Casiraghi is expecting her third child: Report

Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter﻿ is reportedly pregnant! According to Voici magazine and Monaco Daily News, Charlotte Casiraghi ﻿is expecting her third child. The baby will be the Chanel ambassador’s second with her husband Dimitri Rassam.

©Getty Images



Charlotte married her husband Dimitri in 2019

Charlotte and the French film producer welcomed their first child, son Balthazar, in 2018. Grace Kelly’s 36-year-old granddaughter is also a mother to nine-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh. Meanwhile, Dimitri has a daughter from his first marriage to Masha Novoselova.

Charlotte and Dimitri tied the knot in 2019. A source is said to have told Voici magazine that after giving birth to two boys, she “now dreams that it will be a little girl.”

©Getty Images



The Chanel ambassador is already a mom to sons Raphaël and Balthazar

In an interview for Town & Country’s December 2022/January 2023 issue, Charlotte opened up about the biggest challenges of motherhood. “It’s very hard to sum up,” she said. “I think every day has hard and amazing moments.”

Charlotte added, “Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life.”

Charlotte isn’t the only member of Prince Albert of Monaco’s family expecting a baby this year. The Prince’s nephew﻿ Louis Ducruet, who is Princess Stephanie’s son, and his wife Marie are expecting their first child—a girl!