Princess Charlene launches her first NFT collection

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s foundation has launched an NFT art collection. Prince Albert’s wife commissioned artwork to help raise funds for hungry children in South Africa.

“It is well known that HSH Princess Charlene, through the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has saved many lives worldwide. Saving lives is her passion, and she acts on this passion through her Foundation’s different initiatives, including the #LearnToSwim (drowning prevention) and #ChasingZero (rhino preservation) campaigns. However, during her visit to South Africa, she realised that you couldn’t save children from drowning and not also save them from starving,” the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said in a press release shared with HOLA! USA.

The 15-piece #OurVisionTogether artwork was created by South African artist Junaid Sénéchal-Senekal. “Not only is it breath-taking to look at, but each unique piece is also registered as an NFT with a single purpose... To feed the hungry children of Africa through the #feed2gether initiative,” the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa noted.

Taking to her personal Instagram on July 5, the Princess wrote, “Excited about my first NFT collection, commisioned for my #feed2gether project in collaboration with @louisoosthuizen57. Thank you to the artist @junaidssart who put his heart and soul into this creation, as well as his health for fasting for the entire duration of this work, by doing what he experienced is a tragic reality for many and something most take for granted everyday, it highlights the importance of this project.”

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa partnership with Louis Oosthuizen’ Foundation57 and Junaid aims to “advance the vision of #feed2gether by raising funds that will change countless children’s lives.”

“Louis and I have heard our children’s hungry cries, and we refuse to let hunger have the final say in the Rainbow Nation. Louis started the iPapa57 feeding scheme in South Africa in 2019, and our #feed2gether project is an extension of the programme,” Charlene said in a statement.

Louis added, “The more people and companies join us, the more we can help children in need and improve their lives. We are excited to partner with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to raise funds for the #feed2gether project.”

Those interested in purchasing an NFT can contact info@pcmfsa.com.