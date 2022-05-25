Princess Charlene has special night out with daughter Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella of Monaco were dressed to the nines for a special mother-daughter date night on Tuesday. The pair attended the MCFW Fashion Awards Ceremony during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week. According to royal fashion blog UFO No More, both Charlene and her seven-year-old daughter wore custom dresses by Terrence Bray to the event.
Charlene told Nice-Matin in a new interview that her little girl “loves princess dresses.” The mom of two said (translated to English), “Gabriella, like all little girls her age, loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality.”
“This mother/daughter fashion outing for the Monte-Carlo Fashion Awards delighted me and for the first time we went on stage together,” Charlene continued. “She was not nervous at all, rather amused and she could have even done the show on stage!”
Ahead of the fashion awards on May 24, the Princess shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Gabriella in their dresses. “I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event,” Charlene captioned the photo. “We’re looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards. ❤️.”
The Princely Palace announced back in March that Charlene had returned to Monaco and would be continuing her “convalescence in the Principality.” Since reuniting with her family, the Princess has joined her husband, Prince Albert, and their twins at the Monaco E-Prix and the 10th edition of the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament.
Speaking to Nice-Matin, Charlene said, “When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority. My state of health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer.” She also told the French newspaper, “I am very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family.”