Princess Charlene has special night out with daughter Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella of Monaco were dressed to the nines for a special mother-daughter date night on Tuesday. The pair attended the MCFW Fashion Awards Ceremony during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week. According to royal fashion blog UFO No More, both Charlene and her seven-year-old daughter wore custom dresses by Terrence Bray to the event.

©Grosby Group





Charlene told Nice-Matin in a new interview that her little girl “loves princess dresses.” The mom of two said (translated to English), “Gabriella, like all little girls her age, loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality.”

“This mother/daughter fashion outing for the Monte-Carlo Fashion Awards delighted me and for the first time we went on stage together,” Charlene continued. “She was not nervous at all, rather amused and she could have even done the show on stage!”