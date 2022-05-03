Princess Charlene steps out for first public appearance since returning to Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco joined her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday. The outing marked the royal mom of two’s first public appearance since returning to the Principality this year.

Charlene, who was dressed in a chic charcoal-colored suit, showed off her short platinum hair at the event. The Princess and her seven-year-old daughter presented the second place trophy to Mitch Hunt on April 30. Prince Jacques and his father presented the first place trophy to Stoffel Vandoorne, while Albert’s nephew, Louis Ducruet, presented the third place trophy to Jean-Eric Vergne.

Prior to Saturday’s outing, Charlene was seen in photos shared by the Prince’s Palace to celebrate Easter on April 17.

In March, the Princess reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace announced at the time that “As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side.”

The palace added: “Consequently, Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments. As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques.”

Prince Albert told PEOPLE back in November that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” Charlene had returned to the Principality earlier that month after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection.