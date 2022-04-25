Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi enjoy glamorous date night in Venice

That’s amore! Pierre Casiraghi kept his wife Beatrice Borromeo—and himself—dry, holding an umbrella over their heads while out in Venice on Saturday. Princess Caroline’s son and daughter-in-law attended the Dior x Venetian Heritage gala dinner during the Biennale Arte 2022.

©Jacopo Raule/GC Images





The charity event, held at Venice’s Teatro La Fenice, raised funds for cultural preservation projects in the city, including the restoration of the Museo Ca’ d’Oro. A portion of the funds raised are also being donated to Ukrainian refugees in Italy. Beatrice and Pierre were among the guests, which included Rosamund Pike and Maya Hawke.

The fashion house noted that with the charity event “Dior and Venetian Heritage sealed the unbreakable ties between France and Italy, creating a new link between these two countries in the name of creativity and solidarity. A celebration of plural cultures.”

©Stefano Guidani





The Monégasque royal family members coordinated in black for their glamorous date night on April 23. Italian-born Beatrice stunned for the outing wearing a Dior Couture Spring-Summer 2018 evening dress featuring velvet rouleau loops and woven black horsehair cage.