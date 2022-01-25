Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi make a stylish pair in Paris

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo enjoyed a fashionable day date in Paris on Monday. The royal couple attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show at the Musée Rodin.

©WireImage



Beatrice and Pierre attended the Dior Couture Spring-Summer 2022 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri on Jan. 24

The mom of two, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house,﻿ sat front row wearing a stylish Dior Fall ‘22 look. Beatrice, 36, wore an off-white Dior bar jacket teamed with a matching skirt to the show. She completed her très chic ensemble with ﻿a Lady Dior bag, black bow in her hair and nude heels.

Meanwhile, Princess Caroline’s son, 34, looked sharp in trousers and a navy jacket over a jumper, shirt and blue tie. Grace Kelly’s grandson was named an ambassador for Dior’s menswear last year. In a statement via WWD, the fashion house said, “The Monegasque businessman embodies a new facet of the Dior tailoring legacy constantly reinvented by Kim Jones, synonymous with timeless modernity.”

©Getty Images



Beatrice and Pierre are both ambassadors for Dior

Beatrice and Pierre aren’t the only members of the Monegasque royal family attending fashion shows in Paris this week. Pierre’s sister Charlotte Casiraghi hit the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show on Tuesday riding a horse!