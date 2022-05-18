Prince Albert of Monaco visits Disneyland Paris with his twins: See photos

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco enjoyed a magical outing last month. The seven-year-old twins paid a visit to Disneyland Paris in France with their father, Prince Albert on April 18.

©Courtesy of Disneyland Paris





Prince Albert and his twins spent two nights at Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel and had the chance to meet Spider-Man. Autopia, RC Racer, Space Mountain and Tower of Terror were said to be Jacques and Gabriella favorite rides at the park, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

During their visit, the royal trio took in new shows, dined at Captain Jack’s and Auberge de Cendrillon, watched Disney Illuminations, and met with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The Prince, 64, and his young kids, along with the two iconic Disney characters, happily posed for photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

©Courtesy of Disneyland Paris





Albert and his son were pictured giving two thumbs up, while Gabriella, sporting glasses, smiled for the camera. Jacques also adorably hugged Minnie in another photo with his twin sister and Mickey.

Noticeably missing from the pictures is Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene. The mom of two, who has previously visited Disneyland Paris with her family, reunited with her husband and kids back in March.