You have to see this fairy tale carriage: ‘It’s the ultimate magic touch for a royal entrance’

Make your wedding day even more magical at Disneyland Paris

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Move over Cinderella! Brides and grooms who have dreamed of a Disney fairy tale wedding—complete with a carriage—can now have that dream come true, and they don’t need a fairy godmother.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: Disneyland Paris has launched its very first “Fairy Tale Carriage.” The handcrafted one-of-a-kind coach was designed exclusively for private celebrations with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings at the resort in France.

The enchanted “Fairy Tale Carriage” is described as “the ultimate magic touch for a royal entrance or an unforgettable photo shoot” in front of Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The dazzling coach, drawn by four white horses, features more than 2,000 gold leaves and 13,000 Swarovski crystal beads, as well as heart-shaped windows and an interior said to be reminiscent of a starry night.

According to Disney, the carriage “highlights expert European artisanship and reflects the characteristics of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings ceremonies – elegance, quality, luxury and incredible attention to detail – to create an unforgettable experience for every couple.”

Now that’s one magical way to start your happily ever after!

