Princess Charlene to return to Africa over 2 years after contracting infection

Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to return to Africa next month with her husband Prince Albert. The former Olympic swimmer, 45, will attend the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge in Sun City.

“PCMFSA is thrilled to bring the Water Bike Challenge to South Africa and create an exciting platform for raising awareness about water safety,” Chantell Wittstock, CEO of the Foundation’s arm in South Africa, said in a statement.

“The event showcases our commitment to saving lives and instilling a water safety culture in our communities,” Chantell continued. “We are also deeply honoured that His and Her Serene Highnesses, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, will attend the event, supporting the Foundation’s cause.”

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert will attend the PCMFSA’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge in Sun City

According to the foundation, “The event promises to be an unforgettable day filled with thrilling competition, celebrity appearances, and fundraising efforts in support of the Foundation’s remarkable projects.”

While the Princess participated in “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge” back in 2020, she won’t be competing this time around.

The upcoming Water Bike Challenge﻿ is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event in South Africa aims to raise funds for PCMFSA, which is dedicated to transforming lives through swimming and water safety education.

The trip will mark the Princess’ first visit to Africa since she contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May of 2021. Charlene was “grounded” in South Africa for several months that year. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother ended up returning to Monaco in November of 2021, but left that month to receive treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

The Princely Palace announced the Princess’ return to the Principality in March of 2022. Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of 2023, Prince Albert noted that 2021 was “a very tough year for” Charlene, “and the beginning of this year. And she’s really turned it around in an incredible way.” He said, “So this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”