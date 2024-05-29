Princess Charlene joined by twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in new photo

The Princely Palace marked Mother’s Day in Monaco on Sunday with a new picture of Princess Charlene and her twins, Prince Jacques and PrincessGabriella. The sweet image, taken by Éric Mathon, was shared on the palace’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Happy Mother’s Day ❤️,” a message alongside the picture read.

Charlene was photographed with her arms wrapped around her nine-year-old son and daughter, while Prince Jacques adorably hugged his twin sister, Gabriella.

By the looks of their outfits, the picture appears to have been taken on the same day that Prince Albert was awarded the insignia of Commander of Agricultural Merit by French President Emmanuel Macron. Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended the ceremony in Paris on May 14.

©Getty Images



Charlene attended the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26, 2024 with her husband Prince Albert

The royal mom of two was out on Mother’s Day in Monaco. Charlene joined Albert and members of their family at the 81st Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 26. The royals celebrated on stage with Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc, who won the Monaco Grand Prix.

©Getty Images



The royal mom of two looked radiant in red on Mother’s Day at a gala dinner

Charlene looked elegant in a blue jumpsuit during the day at the race. In the evening, the Princess changed into a red gown—said to be by Louis Vuitton, per UFO No More—for a gala dinner for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Prince Albert coordinated with his wife sporting a red bow tie.