Future King makes appearance at Wimbledon

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was in the crowd at Wimbledon on day eight of The Championships. The future King, dressed in a navy suit and tie, was spotted in the royal box on Monday. Crown Princess Mary’s husband also watched Danish tennis player Holger Rune play on Court One.

©Getty Images



The future King of Denmark attended Wimbledon on July 10

Crown Prince Frederik dropped by Holger’s training session prior to the match. The 20-year-old player went on to defeat Grigor Dimitrov. According to EuroSport, Holger is the first Danish man since 1958 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Also in attendance at Wimbledon on July 10 were Prince Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester, who is honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, attended the tournament last week. Catherine﻿ stepped out for the second day of The Championships, where she was joined in the royal box by eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

The ladies’ singles final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, while the gentlemen’s singles final is being held on Sunday. The Daily Express reported back in March that the Princess of Wales is expected to continue her duty of presenting the Wimbledon trophy this year.