Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A kiss for her Prince! The Princess of Wales congratulated her husband Prince William with a kiss on both cheeks following his polo match win on Thursday. Catherine cheered as the heir to the throne competed in the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which has raised more than £12 million over the years. Scroll to see all the best photos of the couple, including which other royal family member was at the match on July 6...
RELATED:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!