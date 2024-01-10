Crown Prince Frederik learned of mom’s abdication days before her announcement: Report

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark reportedly found out about his mother Queen Margrethe’s plans to abdicate just days before the rest of the world did. According to the Danish newspaper Berlingske, the future King was informed on Dec. 28 that he would be taking over the throne in less than a month.

The monarch’s two sons, Frederik and Prince Joachim, are said to have been kept in the dark until a few days before her New Year’s Eve address. Both the Crown Prince and his younger brother celebrated Christmas with their 83-year-old mother at Marselisborg Palace ahead of her surprising announcement.

The Danish Queen’s sons reportedly learned of her abdication plans days before her New Year’s Eve address

In her speech on Dec. 31, the Danish Queen shared that her extensive back surgery last year “gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

“I have decided that now is the right time,” she said. “On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Her Majesty will sign a declaration of her abdication during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Castle on Sunday, which happens to be the 52nd anniversary of her accession to the throne. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will leave Christiansborg Castle as King Frederik X and Queen Mary, while their eldest child, Prince Christian, will depart the castle as the Crown Prince.