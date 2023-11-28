Royal family to reunite at Christmas—minus one member!

Prince Joachim will be home in Denmark for Christmas. The Danish Royal House has revealed that Queen Margrethe II will be joined during the holidays by her two sons, Joachim, who currently resides in the United States, and Crown Prince Frederik.

Her Majesty is set to celebrate Christmas Eve at Marselisborg Palace with the Crown Prince Crown Family—Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—and her younger son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their two kids, Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

The Danish Queen will celebrate Christmas with her two sons

Joachim and Marie moved to Washington, D.C. with their family this year. The Danish Prince began working as the defence industry attaché at the Embassy of Denmark on Sept. 1. While Joachim’s older children, Count Felix and Count Nikolai, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Fredriksborg, will be missing from the Christmas Eve celebration, Felix will celebrate Christmas with his grandmother the Queen and the royal family on Dec. 25. Meanwhile, Nikolai will spend the holiday abroad.

Prince Joachim’s eldest child, Count Nikolai, won’t be joining the royal family on Christmas Day

Joachim’s eldest child has been studying this semester at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia. Prior to heading Down Under, Nikolai told Numéro magazine that he was “excited to live abroad again.” He said, “The upcoming semester I will spend in Australia studying elective courses. It is an adventure I am stoked to begin and super excited to live abroad again.”

Nikolai added, “The choice fell on Australia because it is very foreign for a Dane like me. I have never been that far away and I believe seeing that corner of the world takes more than two weeks holiday, hence I want to try and move there.”